All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 121-05 84th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
121-05 84th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

121-05 84th Ave

121-05 84th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121-05 84th Avenue, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment on a quiet street, one block from Metropolitan Avenue with a host of restaurants and bars. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121-05 84th Ave have any available units?
121-05 84th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 121-05 84th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
121-05 84th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121-05 84th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 121-05 84th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 121-05 84th Ave offer parking?
No, 121-05 84th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 121-05 84th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121-05 84th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121-05 84th Ave have a pool?
No, 121-05 84th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 121-05 84th Ave have accessible units?
No, 121-05 84th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 121-05 84th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 121-05 84th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121-05 84th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 121-05 84th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice