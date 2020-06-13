119-49 Union Turnpike

Amenities

Welcome home to your over-sized, move-in-ready, sun-drenched 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom condominium conveniently located in the heart of Forest Hills. This rarely available unit has been beautifully renovated and features hardwood floors throughout, over-sized windows, updated HVAC system, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, subway tile back-splash, and lots of cabinet space. The palatial open-concept foyer/kitchen/living room/dining room area is perfect for entertaining and separates the bedrooms which are on opposite wings of the unit. The massive master bedroom is bathed in natural light and features an en suite bathroom with a tub, a changing area with a closet as well as a walk-in closet. The large second bedroom features an over-sized closet and is adjacent to the family bathroom, also complete with a bathtub. Both bathrooms have been upgraded and feature charming tile-work and linen closets. Additionally, this home features several large closets in the hall for all of your home-storage needs. Unit #11B at Boulevard Towers is the perfect home in an unbeatable location. The lobby, hallways and common areas have all recently been expertly renovated with modern and sophisticated finishes. Boulevard Towers has an on-site laundry room, doorman, live-in super, and voice-intercom. Starbucks is right downstairs, as is Chase Bank. 24 Hour Fitness is across the street! Forest Hills offers many great shops, cafes, and restaurants. E/F train station is on the corner, just a few yards away.