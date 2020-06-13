All apartments in Queens
119-49 Union Turnpike

119-49 Union Turnpike · (347) 217-7199
Location

119-49 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11B · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
lobby
Welcome home to your over-sized, move-in-ready, sun-drenched 2 Bedroom/2 Full Bathroom condominium conveniently located in the heart of Forest Hills. This rarely available unit has been beautifully renovated and features hardwood floors throughout, over-sized windows, updated HVAC system, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, subway tile back-splash, and lots of cabinet space. The palatial open-concept foyer/kitchen/living room/dining room area is perfect for entertaining and separates the bedrooms which are on opposite wings of the unit. The massive master bedroom is bathed in natural light and features an en suite bathroom with a tub, a changing area with a closet as well as a walk-in closet. The large second bedroom features an over-sized closet and is adjacent to the family bathroom, also complete with a bathtub. Both bathrooms have been upgraded and feature charming tile-work and linen closets. Additionally, this home features several large closets in the hall for all of your home-storage needs. Unit #11B at Boulevard Towers is the perfect home in an unbeatable location. The lobby, hallways and common areas have all recently been expertly renovated with modern and sophisticated finishes. Boulevard Towers has an on-site laundry room, doorman, live-in super, and voice-intercom. Starbucks is right downstairs, as is Chase Bank. 24 Hour Fitness is across the street! Forest Hills offers many great shops, cafes, and restaurants. E/F train station is on the corner, just a few yards away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119-49 Union Turnpike have any available units?
119-49 Union Turnpike has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119-49 Union Turnpike have?
Some of 119-49 Union Turnpike's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119-49 Union Turnpike currently offering any rent specials?
119-49 Union Turnpike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119-49 Union Turnpike pet-friendly?
No, 119-49 Union Turnpike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 119-49 Union Turnpike offer parking?
No, 119-49 Union Turnpike does not offer parking.
Does 119-49 Union Turnpike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119-49 Union Turnpike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119-49 Union Turnpike have a pool?
No, 119-49 Union Turnpike does not have a pool.
Does 119-49 Union Turnpike have accessible units?
No, 119-49 Union Turnpike does not have accessible units.
Does 119-49 Union Turnpike have units with dishwashers?
No, 119-49 Union Turnpike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119-49 Union Turnpike have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119-49 Union Turnpike has units with air conditioning.
