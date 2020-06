Amenities

Think you cant have it all? Think again.Want a view and the easiest commute from LIC to Manhattan? This immaculate apartment at 10-50 Jackson Ave delivers both. Stunning views of the city remind you that you are minutes away from Grand Central via the 7 train which drops you off at your door at Vernon and Jackson.The ultimate city amenity is also available with your own underground parking spot with direct entrance to the building for an additional fee. Want well-designed space? The apartment is 813 SF and is laid out to give open living and kitchen space with room for a dining table or home office set up. The bedroom comes with a huge walk in closet and en suite bathroom with radiant floor heating. For your convenience and comfort there is an additional powder room. Like to cook? The state of the art kitchen has a full range of Viking appliances and additional cabinetry added by the current owner.Prefer Fios or Time Warner? Take your pick, it's wired for both. The building also offers free WiFi.Want your own washer/dryer? Bosch appliances incl.Need to bring your four-legged friend? Pets are welcome. Like the convenience and security of a doorman? Front desk manned 24/7 with video/intercom service to apartment. Like to work out? 24 hr gym on site.Want to dine al fresco? Choose between your own private balcony or venture up to the stunning roof deck with large communal dining table for your use.Available August 15th.