555 W 23RD ST.

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A FULL SERVICE CONDO, NO FEE!Immaculate South Facing 7th Floor Studio At The Renowned 555 West 23rd Street Condo!This sun flooded and intelligently laid out studio is sure to impress the most stubborn and sophisticated renter. A large sleeping alcove provides great separation of space with plenty of room for a sizable dining table and couch/seating area. Huge nearly floor to ceiling windows span the entire width of the apartment providing dramatic views of Southern Manhattan, Chelsea Piers, and the Hudson River (partial view). Direct Southwest views of the sunset every night. Not too shabby.The large open kitchen features granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless steel GE appliances including an ice machine, microwave, and dishwasher.The marble bathroom features a huge three way vanity mirror with tons of cabinet space, sleek Kohler fixtures, a glass vanity shelf, multiple towel racks, and great under-sink storage space.If you're worried about closet space, worry no more! The apartment has one enormous walk in closet with 2 doors, maximizing storage space and accessibility to your things.555W23 epitomizes the concept of a full service building, with incredible staff and top notch amenities. Amenities include: 24 hour gym, laundry room, beautifully landscaped courtyard, residents lounge (replete with large flatscreen tvs, pool table, fire place, and entertaining space), concierge that can coordinate dry cleaning, deliveries, housekeeping services, etc etc., and some of the most friendly and reliable door staff in NYC. The building has a true neighborhood vibe, and at $2,975/month this apartment is a deal not to be overlooked!Call, text