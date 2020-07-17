All apartments in New York
Find more places like 555 W 23RD ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
555 W 23RD ST.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

555 W 23RD ST.

555 West 23rd Street · (516) 330-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

555 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A FULL SERVICE CONDO, NO FEE!Immaculate South Facing 7th Floor Studio At The Renowned 555 West 23rd Street Condo!This sun flooded and intelligently laid out studio is sure to impress the most stubborn and sophisticated renter. A large sleeping alcove provides great separation of space with plenty of room for a sizable dining table and couch/seating area. Huge nearly floor to ceiling windows span the entire width of the apartment providing dramatic views of Southern Manhattan, Chelsea Piers, and the Hudson River (partial view). Direct Southwest views of the sunset every night. Not too shabby.The large open kitchen features granite countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless steel GE appliances including an ice machine, microwave, and dishwasher.The marble bathroom features a huge three way vanity mirror with tons of cabinet space, sleek Kohler fixtures, a glass vanity shelf, multiple towel racks, and great under-sink storage space.If you're worried about closet space, worry no more! The apartment has one enormous walk in closet with 2 doors, maximizing storage space and accessibility to your things.555W23 epitomizes the concept of a full service building, with incredible staff and top notch amenities. Amenities include: 24 hour gym, laundry room, beautifully landscaped courtyard, residents lounge (replete with large flatscreen tvs, pool table, fire place, and entertaining space), concierge that can coordinate dry cleaning, deliveries, housekeeping services, etc etc., and some of the most friendly and reliable door staff in NYC. The building has a true neighborhood vibe, and at $2,975/month this apartment is a deal not to be overlooked!Call, text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W 23RD ST. have any available units?
555 W 23RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 W 23RD ST. have?
Some of 555 W 23RD ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W 23RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
555 W 23RD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W 23RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 555 W 23RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 555 W 23RD ST. offer parking?
Yes, 555 W 23RD ST. offers parking.
Does 555 W 23RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 W 23RD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W 23RD ST. have a pool?
No, 555 W 23RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 555 W 23RD ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 555 W 23RD ST. has accessible units.
Does 555 W 23RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 W 23RD ST. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 555 W 23RD ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Paramount Tower
240 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity