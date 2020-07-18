All apartments in New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:06 AM

629 5th Avenue

629 5th Avenue · (800) 321-7356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
New Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 629 5th Avenue have any available units?
629 5th Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 629 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 629 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hyde Park.
Does 629 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 629 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 629 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 629 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 629 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

