apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
281 Apartments for rent in New Hyde Park, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
New Hyde Park
1019 Jericho Turnpike
1019 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 Bedroom + Office In The Village Of New Hyde Park. Mint 5 Rm, 1 Bdrm, Separate Office, 2nd Fl, 2 Skylts, Gas Baseboard Heat, Central AC, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, Dryer, Microwave, Wood & Tile Fls, Hot Water Inc., Sep.
Results within 1 mile of New Hyde Park
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Herricks
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
73 Elizabeth Street
73 Elizabeth Street, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
North New Hyde Park
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of New Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
