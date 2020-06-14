150 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Hyde Park, NY

/
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
65 Webster St
65 Webster Street, Floral Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4000 sqft
One Bedroom; EIK; Living Room; Full Bathroom. Clean and Updated Apartment
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
10 3rd Avenue
10 3rd Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lovely Updated 1 Bedroom/1Bath Apartment. Updated Efficiency Kitchen with Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Hard Wood Floors
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Great Neck
14 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
9440 210th Pl 1
94-40 210th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,862
590 sqft
One bedroom @Queens village - Property Id: 263334 New renovation one bedroom With heat hot water including Building with laundry parking available Near bus Q110 Q77 Need good income good credit Three way of the rent to move in Pets
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Hempstead
1 Unit Available
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
213-06 75th Avenue
213-06 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Lovely one bedroom co-op apartment available for sublet. Features modern kitchen and bath, h/w floors and is located in a convenient part of Bayside close to shopping and transportation. The Q88 local, QM5, QM8 and QM35 express are within 2 blocks.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Douglaston Little Neck
1 Unit Available
69-05 242nd Street
69-05 242nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Spacious Bright 1-Bedroom Includes One Parking Spot In a Quite Area; The Apartment Is Situated On The Third Floor And Includes A Balcony. This Unit Also Has A Large Storage Room In The Basement With Own Washer And Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
260-51 73 Avenue
260-51 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment features a Living Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom. Access to In-Ground Community Pool & Tennis Court. Street Parking, Utilities Included: Heat & Gas.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
216-04 Union Turnpike
216-04 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment in Hollis Hills on the corner of Bell Blvd and Union Turnpike. All Utilities are Included. Convenient to Express buses to the city.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
211-05 75th Avenue
211-05 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
91-43 219th Street
91-43 219th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR, Apt on the Second Floor. Mint Condition. Close to transportation.School in the heart of Queens Village.
