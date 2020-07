Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center cc payments e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table shuffle board yoga

Located on two full acres near the famous landing fields of early aviation, The Allure Mineola is the pinnacle of modern living. Find your dream home in beautifully appointed apartments, with five star hotel-inspired features and amenities. It's only minutes away from downtown Mineola and Garden City, so you can also shop and dine until your heart's content. The Allure Mineola matches city luxury with idyllic village charm.