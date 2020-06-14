/
1 bedroom apartments
101 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Brick Bldg. That is Energy Efficient & Handicapped Accessible. 22 Luxury Units. Built with Kitchen Aid SS Appliances and Granite. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered Parking on Ground Floor for All Apts.
Results within 1 mile of Mineola
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Williston Park
1 Unit Available
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Great Neck
14 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
258 ST 2nd floor
258 South 2nd Street, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 296395 2nd floor apt private entrance 1 bdrm 1 office room living room dining room kitchen walk to stores, and all transportation excellent area Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
West Hempstead
1 Unit Available
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
260-51 73 Avenue
260-51 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment features a Living Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom. Access to In-Ground Community Pool & Tennis Court. Street Parking, Utilities Included: Heat & Gas.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
269-10 Grand Central Parkway
269-10 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Excellent 1 Bedroom Rental is on North shore Tower Building at 8th Floor with Large living room Dinning Foyer, Fully equipped kitchen includes washer/Dryer. Big Bedroom with Additional closets . Tile Bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
65 Webster St
65 Webster Street, Floral Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4000 sqft
One Bedroom; EIK; Living Room; Full Bathroom. Clean and Updated Apartment
