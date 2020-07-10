/
apartments with washer dryer
234 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
168 Roosevelt Avenue
168 Roosevelt Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
New CAC with wifi. Large storage space, new stove, washer/dryer. Central vacuum.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Herricks
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Garden City
111 7th Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In Village of Garden City, updated Condo-1Br/1Bath. Unit is on The Second Floor, Elevator Building, Open Concept Living. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots Of Closets, Hard Wood Floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,811
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
611 Bellmore Avenue
611 Bellmore Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
finished basement. bath 3 bedroom ranch. whole house
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
