Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Jackson Ave
101 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious condo/lux bldg in Mineola - Property Id: 312113 Large 1br condo w/balcony in luxury doorman bldg. Corner unit w/windowed kit & bath. Euro kit w/granite counters & new s/s appliances. Italian tile bath w/new vanity.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
190 First Street
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,212
Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Mineola near Hospital, RR, Courts, Buses, Restaurants and Shopping. Laundry room on 5 floors. Pet and Smoking free building.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
Results within 1 mile of Mineola
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-15 260th St
73-15 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 1st Floor, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, 2 Bedroom ,1 Full Bath, Eff Kit. Nestled In The Court. Don't Have To Go To The Laundromat, Washer/Dryer Stay! Tennis/Basketball Court, Dog Park And More.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
1 Bedroom
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
Results within 10 miles of Mineola
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
91 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
