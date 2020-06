Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft. This gorgeous Furnished 2nd Floor apartment has open layout with a huge kitchen - Granite tops, Stainless steel appliances open to living room and dining room. Spacious and bright with Hardwood Floors and Central Air...Close to beach shops and transportation.Upper deck and Full use of yard!