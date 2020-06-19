All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:32 AM

650 Shore Road

650 Shore Road · (516) 287-9735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room, Private Large Terrace, Amazing Long Beach and Manhattan Skyline Views, Heat and Gas are included, Washer and Dryer on Every Floor, Tenant pays For Electric! This is a Condo, Potential Tenant will be interviewed by the Board once Approved by the owner!!! Click on Link Above for Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Shore Road have any available units?
650 Shore Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 Shore Road have?
Some of 650 Shore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
650 Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 650 Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 650 Shore Road offer parking?
No, 650 Shore Road does not offer parking.
Does 650 Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Shore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Shore Road have a pool?
Yes, 650 Shore Road has a pool.
Does 650 Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 650 Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Shore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
