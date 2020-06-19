650 Shore Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool sauna

Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room, Private Large Terrace, Amazing Long Beach and Manhattan Skyline Views, Heat and Gas are included, Washer and Dryer on Every Floor, Tenant pays For Electric! This is a Condo, Potential Tenant will be interviewed by the Board once Approved by the owner!!! Click on Link Above for Virtual Tour.