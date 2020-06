Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spend your summer in Long Beach by the Bay. Stunning modern home with all amenities for your comfort and enjoyment. View of the bay from the master B/R and Deck.Owner is including Beach Passes.Do not miss this opportunity. .