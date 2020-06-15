All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

170 W Broadway #8PHE

170 West Broadway · (917) 602-2756
Location

170 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY 11561
Central District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This Exceptional Direct Oceanfront 3BR, 2.5 Bath Apt. Located In The Newly Renovated Prestigious Renaissance Is Perfectly Appointed With Everything You Would Need For A Summer At The Beach. Stunning Oceanviews From Every Room, Bask In The Sun On The Massive Oceanfront Terrace Or Enjoy A Cool Breeze On The 2nd East Facing Terrace. Parking For 2 Cars (1 inside, 1 out), High End Furnishings, Tons Of Closets, Peloton Bike, 5Blks To LIRR And Beach Passes Included! Move Right In For The Summer!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have any available units?
170 W Broadway #8PHE has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have?
Some of 170 W Broadway #8PHE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 W Broadway #8PHE currently offering any rent specials?
170 W Broadway #8PHE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 W Broadway #8PHE pet-friendly?
No, 170 W Broadway #8PHE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE offer parking?
Yes, 170 W Broadway #8PHE does offer parking.
Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 W Broadway #8PHE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have a pool?
No, 170 W Broadway #8PHE does not have a pool.
Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have accessible units?
No, 170 W Broadway #8PHE does not have accessible units.
Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 W Broadway #8PHE has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 W Broadway #8PHE have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 W Broadway #8PHE does not have units with air conditioning.
