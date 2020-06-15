170 W Broadway #8PHE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

This Exceptional Direct Oceanfront 3BR, 2.5 Bath Apt. Located In The Newly Renovated Prestigious Renaissance Is Perfectly Appointed With Everything You Would Need For A Summer At The Beach. Stunning Oceanviews From Every Room, Bask In The Sun On The Massive Oceanfront Terrace Or Enjoy A Cool Breeze On The 2nd East Facing Terrace. Parking For 2 Cars (1 inside, 1 out), High End Furnishings, Tons Of Closets, Peloton Bike, 5Blks To LIRR And Beach Passes Included! Move Right In For The Summer!!!