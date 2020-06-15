170 W Broadway #8PHE

Amenities
This Exceptional Direct Oceanfront 3BR, 2.5 Bath Apt. Located In The Newly Renovated Prestigious Renaissance Is Perfectly Appointed With Everything You Would Need For A Summer At The Beach. Stunning Oceanviews From Every Room, Bask In The Sun On The Massive Oceanfront Terrace Or Enjoy A Cool Breeze On The 2nd East Facing Terrace. Parking For 2 Cars (1 inside, 1 out), High End Furnishings, Tons Of Closets, Peloton Bike, 5Blks To LIRR And Beach Passes Included! Move Right In For The Summer!!!