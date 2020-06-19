120 Mitchell Avenue

Amenities
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR w/Frplc,DR,W&D,HWFlrs,CAC,Great Sunny Exposure!Relaxing Front Porch For Entertaining!No Pets.All Utilities and 4Beach passes Included!Parking-Priceless!Just 1Block from the beach,Ocean,Boardwalk,Stores!Easy commute!Enjoy The Elegance and Your Summer Leisure Time!