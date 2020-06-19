All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 120 Mitchell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, NY
/
120 Mitchell Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

120 Mitchell Avenue

120 Mitchel Avenue · (516) 432-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Main · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR w/Frplc,DR,W&D,HWFlrs,CAC,Great Sunny Exposure!Relaxing Front Porch For Entertaining!No Pets.All Utilities and 4Beach passes Included!Parking-Priceless!Just 1Block from the beach,Ocean,Boardwalk,Stores!Easy commute!Enjoy The Elegance and Your Summer Leisure Time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Mitchell Avenue have any available units?
120 Mitchell Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Mitchell Avenue have?
Some of 120 Mitchell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Mitchell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 Mitchell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Mitchell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 Mitchell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 120 Mitchell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 Mitchell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 120 Mitchell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Mitchell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Mitchell Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 Mitchell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 Mitchell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 Mitchell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Mitchell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Mitchell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Mitchell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Mitchell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 Mitchell Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway
Long Beach, NY 11561

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY
East Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJRumson, NJLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central District

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity