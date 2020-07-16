101 Harding Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots. Used to be 3 Bedrooms, Now Converted to 2 Huge Bedrooms! 2 Updated Full Tile Bathrooms, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room w/ Hardwood Floors, New Quartz Eat-In Kitchen, Tremendous Private Deck W/ Slight Waterviews. Air Conditioners Included! 1 Parking Spot Included! Laundry Room On Premises! So Big, It's Like Living In A Ranch House! Pets Welcome! Will Be Professionally Cleaned Prior to Move In.