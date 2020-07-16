All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

101 Harding Avenue

101 Harding Avenue · (516) 457-5786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots. Used to be 3 Bedrooms, Now Converted to 2 Huge Bedrooms! 2 Updated Full Tile Bathrooms, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room w/ Hardwood Floors, New Quartz Eat-In Kitchen, Tremendous Private Deck W/ Slight Waterviews. Air Conditioners Included! 1 Parking Spot Included! Laundry Room On Premises! So Big, It's Like Living In A Ranch House! Pets Welcome! Will Be Professionally Cleaned Prior to Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Harding Avenue have any available units?
101 Harding Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Harding Avenue have?
Some of 101 Harding Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Harding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Harding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Harding Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Harding Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 Harding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Harding Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 Harding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Harding Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Harding Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Harding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Harding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Harding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Harding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Harding Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Harding Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Harding Avenue has units with air conditioning.
