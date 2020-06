Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on Corner and Beach is just a Block Away!!Tenant pays Partial Utilities!! Small, Quiet Pet to be considered!! Available April 1, 2020!