446 Kent Avenue

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE!! RARELY AVAILABLE PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WTH PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!Luxury living awaits in this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus loft Penthouse apartment with dramatic views and a 740sf roof terrace.Designed to impress and entertain this highly sought after home, beams with sunshine that offers stunning open skyline views through floor to ceiling picture windows. The split bedroom layout affords a great design solution for anyone who enjoys peace and quiet. Upstairs, accessible by a beautiful steel staircase, is a unique open space with a flexible layout that easily can be an additional bedroom or home office. Wonderful sliding doors open onto an enormous private roof deck equipped with gas grill, water and outdoor lighting. Top-of-the line finishes include a fully renovated kitchen with built in custom bar, wine cooler, GE profile appliances, and custom grey white washed hardwood flooring. An abundance of custom built-in closets are throughout the apartment, new AC/heating units, and a Bosch washer/dryer.LOCATED ON WILLIAMSBURG WATERFRONT, AMENITIES INCLUDE:Full service doorman building, large fitness center, resident lounge with water views, children's playroom, kitchen, library/media room, business center, garage, private landscaped courtyard and easy access to the waterfront promenade.East River Ferry service is located right at the dock to take you to Wall Street or 34th Street. Early morning subway commuters can use the shuttle service to the Marcy J/M/Z stop & Bedford Avenue L train.