All apartments in Kings County
Find more places like 446 Kent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings County, NY
/
446 Kent Avenue
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 AM

446 Kent Avenue

446 Kent Avenue · (212) 381-3279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

446 Kent Avenue, Kings County, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PHD · Avail. now

$6,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE!! RARELY AVAILABLE PENTHOUSE DUPLEX WTH PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!Luxury living awaits in this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus loft Penthouse apartment with dramatic views and a 740sf roof terrace.Designed to impress and entertain this highly sought after home, beams with sunshine that offers stunning open skyline views through floor to ceiling picture windows. The split bedroom layout affords a great design solution for anyone who enjoys peace and quiet. Upstairs, accessible by a beautiful steel staircase, is a unique open space with a flexible layout that easily can be an additional bedroom or home office. Wonderful sliding doors open onto an enormous private roof deck equipped with gas grill, water and outdoor lighting. Top-of-the line finishes include a fully renovated kitchen with built in custom bar, wine cooler, GE profile appliances, and custom grey white washed hardwood flooring. An abundance of custom built-in closets are throughout the apartment, new AC/heating units, and a Bosch washer/dryer.LOCATED ON WILLIAMSBURG WATERFRONT, AMENITIES INCLUDE:Full service doorman building, large fitness center, resident lounge with water views, children's playroom, kitchen, library/media room, business center, garage, private landscaped courtyard and easy access to the waterfront promenade.East River Ferry service is located right at the dock to take you to Wall Street or 34th Street. Early morning subway commuters can use the shuttle service to the Marcy J/M/Z stop & Bedford Avenue L train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Kent Avenue have any available units?
446 Kent Avenue has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 446 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 446 Kent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
446 Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 446 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings County.
Does 446 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 446 Kent Avenue offers parking.
Does 446 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 446 Kent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 446 Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 446 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 446 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Kent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 446 Kent Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 446 Kent Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJSecaucus, NJGuttenberg, NJEast Rutherford, NJRutherford, NJNorth Arlington, NJEdgewater, NJ
Cliffside Park, NJRidgefield, NJHarrison, NJWoodmere, NYLawrence, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYPalisades Park, NJWood-Ridge, NJElmont, NYValley Stream, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity