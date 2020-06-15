All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 888 Grand Concourse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
888 Grand Concourse
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

888 Grand Concourse

888 Grand Concourse · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

888 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451
Fleetwood - Concourse Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4G · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
GREAT VALUE! Small dogs ok! Adorable and well-maintained Art Deco sunken living room studio apartment with a corner window, separate dressing area, newly renovated separate windowed kitchen and brand new renovated windowed bathroom & full tub. Dishwasher, original hardwood floors, 4 generous closets. Yankee Stadium Metro North, 5 train, D train. Grocery & services surround this location. Part-time doorman, Laundry in basement. Heat and Hot water included. Income must be 40X the rent @ 70K and good credit. First month rent and one month security due at lease signing. NO broker fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Grand Concourse have any available units?
888 Grand Concourse has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 888 Grand Concourse have?
Some of 888 Grand Concourse's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Grand Concourse currently offering any rent specials?
888 Grand Concourse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Grand Concourse pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Grand Concourse is pet friendly.
Does 888 Grand Concourse offer parking?
No, 888 Grand Concourse does not offer parking.
Does 888 Grand Concourse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Grand Concourse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Grand Concourse have a pool?
No, 888 Grand Concourse does not have a pool.
Does 888 Grand Concourse have accessible units?
No, 888 Grand Concourse does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Grand Concourse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Grand Concourse has units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Grand Concourse have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 Grand Concourse does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 888 Grand Concourse?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity