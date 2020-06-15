888 Grand Concourse

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

GREAT VALUE! Small dogs ok! Adorable and well-maintained Art Deco sunken living room studio apartment with a corner window, separate dressing area, newly renovated separate windowed kitchen and brand new renovated windowed bathroom & full tub. Dishwasher, original hardwood floors, 4 generous closets. Yankee Stadium Metro North, 5 train, D train. Grocery & services surround this location. Part-time doorman, Laundry in basement. Heat and Hot water included. Income must be 40X the rent @ 70K and good credit. First month rent and one month security due at lease signing. NO broker fee!