640 west 238th street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym game room parking bike storage garage

Summit Parc building nominated for award winning design!Stunning Duplex Studio located in the heart of Riverdale!!Apartment Highlights:- Duplex - Marble water fall countertops- Dishwasher- Fully integrated smart home- Washer dryer in unit- Concrete finished ceiling- Sleek modern design- Light oak wood floors- Tiger Kitchen and Bath Cabinets- Glass Backsplash in Kitchens- Countertops waterfall style White Caesarstone- Hardwood Flooring- Exposed Concrete- Custom cove LED lighting recessed into walls- Individual heating and cooling for each residence- Internal laundry- Over-sized decorative tile in bathrooms- Only two residences on each floorBuilding Features:- Water and city views- Award winning design- Lounge/office space- Gym- Game room- Electronic access- Virtual doorman- Parking garageASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village.WHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1364