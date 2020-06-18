All apartments in Bronx
Bronx, NY
640 west 238th street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

640 west 238th street

640 West 238th Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 West 238th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
bike storage
garage
Summit Parc building nominated for award winning design!Stunning Duplex Studio located in the heart of Riverdale!!Apartment Highlights:- Duplex - Marble water fall countertops- Dishwasher- Fully integrated smart home- Washer dryer in unit- Concrete finished ceiling- Sleek modern design- Light oak wood floors- Tiger Kitchen and Bath Cabinets- Glass Backsplash in Kitchens- Countertops waterfall style White Caesarstone- Hardwood Flooring- Exposed Concrete- Custom cove LED lighting recessed into walls- Individual heating and cooling for each residence- Internal laundry- Over-sized decorative tile in bathrooms- Only two residences on each floorBuilding Features:- Water and city views- Award winning design- Lounge/office space- Gym- Game room- Electronic access- Virtual doorman- Parking garageASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village.WHY WORK WITH US?1) We pride our selves in working very quickly and efficiently to respond and help you find you home.2) We are here for all your needs with our full service concierge helping you with all your move in needs.3) Our goal is to build a long term relationship where you will use us for all your real estate needs.4) Most importantly we operate with honesty and integrity Safdie1364

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

