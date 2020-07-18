639 W 252nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors. Just steps to Wave Hill Park and Riverdale MetroNorth. Close to private schools and super convenient to Manhattan. Clean lines and fresh Federal style architecture brought to modern day perfection. Foyer, PR, den. Step-down formal LR w/impressive carved front fireplace defines the art of entertaining. Formal DR w/the appeal of a sunroom. Chef's kitchen with extra tall custom wood cabinetry, quartz counters, pantry and stainless appliances. MBR suite/his and hers wic/spa bath. BR/en-suite bath, 2 BRs, hall bath. Finished rec room and full bath in lower level. .26 acres w/terrace. Energy efficient ductless heating and cooling. Walking, biking, hiking, close to restaurants, shops. Move in today! Copy and paste for virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?=I3ZwMyPNlts