Bronx, NY
639 W 252nd Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

639 W 252nd Street

639 West 252nd Street · (914) 980-1675
Location

639 West 252nd Street, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3596 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fabulous neighborhood with an easy commute anywhere in the Tri-state area by car or train/Metro North. Fully renovated colonial w/high-end finishes decked out with Pella Designer series custom windows and doors. Just steps to Wave Hill Park and Riverdale MetroNorth. Close to private schools and super convenient to Manhattan. Clean lines and fresh Federal style architecture brought to modern day perfection. Foyer, PR, den. Step-down formal LR w/impressive carved front fireplace defines the art of entertaining. Formal DR w/the appeal of a sunroom. Chef's kitchen with extra tall custom wood cabinetry, quartz counters, pantry and stainless appliances. MBR suite/his and hers wic/spa bath. BR/en-suite bath, 2 BRs, hall bath. Finished rec room and full bath in lower level. .26 acres w/terrace. Energy efficient ductless heating and cooling. Walking, biking, hiking, close to restaurants, shops. Move in today! Copy and paste for virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?=I3ZwMyPNlts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 W 252nd Street have any available units?
639 W 252nd Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 W 252nd Street have?
Some of 639 W 252nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 W 252nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
639 W 252nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 W 252nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 639 W 252nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 639 W 252nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 639 W 252nd Street offers parking.
Does 639 W 252nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 W 252nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 W 252nd Street have a pool?
No, 639 W 252nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 639 W 252nd Street have accessible units?
No, 639 W 252nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 639 W 252nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 W 252nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 W 252nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 W 252nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
