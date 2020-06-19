All apartments in Bronx
628 Leland Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

628 Leland Avenue

628 Leland Avenue · (646) 671-1299
Location

628 Leland Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Soundview section of the Bronx Newly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment in a private home. Apartment has been completely renovated! Features include open concept of living & kitchen area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms with amazing natural light, closets and bonus areas! Conveniently located to all major retail stores, Religious centers, Major Highways, local shops and a variety of entertainment outlets, and Public transportation are within walking distance. Several bus lines available, close to 6 train and the Ferry service to Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Leland Avenue have any available units?
628 Leland Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 Leland Avenue have?
Some of 628 Leland Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Leland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 Leland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Leland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 628 Leland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 628 Leland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 628 Leland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 628 Leland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Leland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Leland Avenue have a pool?
No, 628 Leland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 628 Leland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 Leland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Leland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Leland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Leland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Leland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
