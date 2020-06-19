628 Leland Avenue

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Soundview section of the Bronx Newly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment in a private home. Apartment has been completely renovated! Features include open concept of living & kitchen area, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms with amazing natural light, closets and bonus areas! Conveniently located to all major retail stores, Religious centers, Major Highways, local shops and a variety of entertainment outlets, and Public transportation are within walking distance. Several bus lines available, close to 6 train and the Ferry service to Manhattan.