3 bedroom with terrace in the heart of North Riverdale. Spacious unit complete with hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Skyview Shopping center which features Key Food, Dunkin Donuts, Citibank, a pharmacy, pizzeria and more. Easily accessible transportation at your door step to Manhattan via Local buses to the #1 train, Express buses to Mid-Town Manhattan and Metro-North Railroad to Grand Central Station. 1 drive-way parking space included!