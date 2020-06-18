All apartments in Bronx
5545 NETHERLAND AVE
5545 NETHERLAND AVE

5545 Netherland Ave · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5545 Netherland Ave, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
www.riverdale-gardens.comBuilding Amenities: -Laundry -Elevator -Parking Garage ($200/month) -Super On-Site Unit Amenities:-Dishwasher-Microwave -King/Queen Size Bedroom-Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Counters -4 Closets -Great light & Exposure/Views Neighborhood/Walking Distance: -Post Office -YM/YWHA -Key Foods -PS 81 -CitiBank & Chase Bank -Restaurants Transportation: -Bx7. Bx10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 Busses-Riverdale Metro North (Shuttle Bus to Station) -Short Bx7 bus ride to 1 Train stop at 231st**Please Note: the photos on this listing are not of the actual unit but do represent the typical finishes of our renovated 1 bedroom apartments found on this line of the property. This unit may not have all the amenities shown in the model photos.Welcome to your new home located at Netherland Ave on a beautiful tree lined Cul-de-sac block. The property features laundry/elevator/parking and an on-site super. The apartment is a massive Gut Renovated 2 Bedroom w/ Dining Room that gets incredible light and faces out, allowing for great exposure. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, Dishwasher/Microwave, ample cabinetry and space to prepare food. The apartment boasts new hardwood flooring, 5 closets, updated marble bathroom, and high ceilings. Parking also available on the block.All of the following busses can be accessed at the bus stop right on the corner of the property: BX7, BX10, BxM1, BxM2, BxM18 and the Riverdale Metro North (which can be accessed by the Metro North Shuttle bus) The Metronorth Riverdale stop is only a few minutes away. Across the street is PS 81, and all within walking distance is the Riverdale YM-YWHA, Key Foods, Citibank and Chase Bank.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have any available units?
5545 NETHERLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have?
Some of 5545 NETHERLAND AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 NETHERLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5545 NETHERLAND AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 NETHERLAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE does offer parking.
Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5545 NETHERLAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5545 NETHERLAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
