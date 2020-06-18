5264 POST RD.

Amenities

Beautifully renovated duplex in a cozy tudor style house located in the heart of Riverdale!Walk in and immediately be greeted by a huge living room that features a decorative fireplace and dual exposures! Lots of oversized windows facing South and West keep this apartment bright all day long!Renovated Kitchen features brand new appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and a stylish tile backsplash! Kitchen also boasts a breakfast nook perfect for everyday dining!Master Bedroom fits furniture sets of all sizes! Also boasts 2 closets (including a walk in!)Lower Level boasts an enormous second bedroom with large closet and its own private bathroom. It also has its own private entrance and separate zone for heating (its own private thermostat separate from upstairs - saves a ton of $$$). In the downstairs hallway you will find your own personal washer and dryer!!Home is located in the PS 81 school zone, and steps from Van Cortlandt Park! Easy walk to Transit with the number 1 train and local buses nearby! Contact us for a private showing today!!!