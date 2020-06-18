All apartments in Bronx
5264 POST RD.
5264 POST RD.

5264 Post Road · (347) 768-6518
Location

5264 Post Road, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautifully renovated duplex in a cozy tudor style house located in the heart of Riverdale!Walk in and immediately be greeted by a huge living room that features a decorative fireplace and dual exposures! Lots of oversized windows facing South and West keep this apartment bright all day long!Renovated Kitchen features brand new appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and a stylish tile backsplash! Kitchen also boasts a breakfast nook perfect for everyday dining!Master Bedroom fits furniture sets of all sizes! Also boasts 2 closets (including a walk in!)Lower Level boasts an enormous second bedroom with large closet and its own private bathroom. It also has its own private entrance and separate zone for heating (its own private thermostat separate from upstairs - saves a ton of $$$). In the downstairs hallway you will find your own personal washer and dryer!!Home is located in the PS 81 school zone, and steps from Van Cortlandt Park! Easy walk to Transit with the number 1 train and local buses nearby! Contact us for a private showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 POST RD. have any available units?
5264 POST RD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 5264 POST RD. have?
Some of 5264 POST RD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 POST RD. currently offering any rent specials?
5264 POST RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 POST RD. pet-friendly?
No, 5264 POST RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 5264 POST RD. offer parking?
No, 5264 POST RD. does not offer parking.
Does 5264 POST RD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5264 POST RD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 POST RD. have a pool?
No, 5264 POST RD. does not have a pool.
Does 5264 POST RD. have accessible units?
No, 5264 POST RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 POST RD. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5264 POST RD. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5264 POST RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5264 POST RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
