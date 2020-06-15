3950 Blackstone Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage dog park playground doorman courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park doorman parking playground garage lobby

3950 Blackstone apt. 6X is a one bedroom located in Riverdale, New York. This apartment has a large foyer that opens up into a wide living room. At the corner windows facing the front of the building, you'll find a dining nook that leads to a gallery kitchen. There is ample cabinet space, and countertops are formica with a marble style finish. The hallway then leads to you to the left towards the bedroom, bathroom, closets, but first stop is the built in pantry. Down the hall to the bathroom are two closets and opposite is the bedroom door. The bedroom can easily fit a king size bed, and gets great light throughout the day.



The building has a parr-time doorman, live-in super, 2 laundry rooms, a cozy courtyard (behind the lobby), and is located on a cul-de-sac minutes away from town. Crosstown and local busses less than a 5-10 minute walk from the building (take the thoroughfare shortcut right down the driveway!).



A short walk "to town," where you'll find supermarkets, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, and everything in between - OR, head to Independence Ave, just one block over from Blackstone and walk down to Seton Park, right by the Library! Seton Park is great for pets (dog run), footpaths (human run,) and playgrounds (kids run.) Also a great place to play baseball and just enjoy the open air.



This building is also pet friendly! (There is a one pet per apartment rule though.)



[Income requirements for renting is 40X the rent)