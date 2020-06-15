All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 3950 Blackstone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
3950 Blackstone Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

3950 Blackstone Avenue

3950 Blackstone Avenue · (646) 609-9890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3950 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-X · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
playground
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
doorman
parking
playground
garage
lobby
3950 Blackstone apt. 6X is a one bedroom located in Riverdale, New York. This apartment has a large foyer that opens up into a wide living room. At the corner windows facing the front of the building, you'll find a dining nook that leads to a gallery kitchen. There is ample cabinet space, and countertops are formica with a marble style finish. The hallway then leads to you to the left towards the bedroom, bathroom, closets, but first stop is the built in pantry. Down the hall to the bathroom are two closets and opposite is the bedroom door. The bedroom can easily fit a king size bed, and gets great light throughout the day.

The building has a parr-time doorman, live-in super, 2 laundry rooms, a cozy courtyard (behind the lobby), and is located on a cul-de-sac minutes away from town. Crosstown and local busses less than a 5-10 minute walk from the building (take the thoroughfare shortcut right down the driveway!).

A short walk "to town," where you'll find supermarkets, convenience stores, bars, restaurants, and everything in between - OR, head to Independence Ave, just one block over from Blackstone and walk down to Seton Park, right by the Library! Seton Park is great for pets (dog run), footpaths (human run,) and playgrounds (kids run.) Also a great place to play baseball and just enjoy the open air.

This building is also pet friendly! (There is a one pet per apartment rule though.)

[Income requirements for renting is 40X the rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have any available units?
3950 Blackstone Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have?
Some of 3950 Blackstone Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Blackstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Blackstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Blackstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Blackstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Blackstone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Blackstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3950 Blackstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3950 Blackstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 Blackstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Blackstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3950 Blackstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3950 Blackstone Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity