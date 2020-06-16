3935 Blackstone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator gym playground bike storage

Gorgeous 3Bd/2Bth with a balcony and a viewEnjoy 2020 in this beautiful, spacious 3Bd/2Bth with a Balcony, on a tree lined street. The unit has a brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are two beautiful marble bathrooms and parquet floors throughout the unit. You will find 7 closets plus one dressing room in this unit.



The building has a full time doorman, live-in superintendent, fitness room, private playground, bike and personal storage, and rear garden and courtyard. In this area you are surronded by beautiful parks such as Seton park and the historic Wave Hill public garden. Downtown central Riverdale is filled with great restaurants, pizza shops, supermarkets, bars, banks, dry cleaners, and you also have Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts for that morning cup of coffee and much more.



There is vast amount of options for public transportation. You have the Bx7,Bx10, Bx20, BxM1, BxM2 and BxM18 buses, and the 1-train on 231st. There is also a local MNR Rail link: Route J that picks up at the corner of 239st and Independence Ave and it will take you to the Spuyten Duyvil metro north station SoveRE79387