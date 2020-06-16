All apartments in Bronx
3935 Blackstone Avenue
3935 Blackstone Avenue

3935 Blackstone Avenue · (917) 709-1491
3935 Blackstone Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Riverdale

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
playground
bike storage
Gorgeous 3Bd/2Bth with a balcony and a viewEnjoy 2020 in this beautiful, spacious 3Bd/2Bth with a Balcony, on a tree lined street. The unit has a brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are two beautiful marble bathrooms and parquet floors throughout the unit. You will find 7 closets plus one dressing room in this unit.

The building has a full time doorman, live-in superintendent, fitness room, private playground, bike and personal storage, and rear garden and courtyard. In this area you are surronded by beautiful parks such as Seton park and the historic Wave Hill public garden. Downtown central Riverdale is filled with great restaurants, pizza shops, supermarkets, bars, banks, dry cleaners, and you also have Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts for that morning cup of coffee and much more.

There is vast amount of options for public transportation. You have the Bx7,Bx10, Bx20, BxM1, BxM2 and BxM18 buses, and the 1-train on 231st. There is also a local MNR Rail link: Route J that picks up at the corner of 239st and Independence Ave and it will take you to the Spuyten Duyvil metro north station SoveRE79387

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have any available units?
3935 Blackstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have?
Some of 3935 Blackstone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Blackstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Blackstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Blackstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Blackstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 3935 Blackstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Blackstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 3935 Blackstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3935 Blackstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Blackstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Blackstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Blackstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
