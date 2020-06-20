All apartments in Bronx
3536 Cambridge Avenue
3536 Cambridge Avenue

3536 Cambridge Avenue
Location

3536 Cambridge Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7C · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
Top floor new construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo rental with indoor parking and balcony. Available for July 5 or later. Modern apartment with western exposure featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, and video intercom. Corner unit overlooking treetops and very quiet. New kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets. The building offers a part-time superintendent. Amazing central location just a few steps from the bus stop (Express & Local buses) as well as the shuttle to the Metro-North station. Conveniently located among restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and more. Monthly rent includes one indoor parking space, heating, water, and cooking gas. Photos shown are of a similar unit with a balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
3536 Cambridge Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 3536 Cambridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Cambridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3536 Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Cambridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3536 Cambridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 3536 Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3536 Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3536 Cambridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
