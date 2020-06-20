3536 Cambridge Avenue

Amenities

Top floor new construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo rental with indoor parking and balcony. Available for July 5 or later. Modern apartment with western exposure featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, and video intercom. Corner unit overlooking treetops and very quiet. New kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets. The building offers a part-time superintendent. Amazing central location just a few steps from the bus stop (Express & Local buses) as well as the shuttle to the Metro-North station. Conveniently located among restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, and more. Monthly rent includes one indoor parking space, heating, water, and cooking gas. Photos shown are of a similar unit with a balcony.