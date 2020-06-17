All apartments in Bronx
3054 Godwin Terrace
3054 Godwin Terrace

3054 Godwin Terrace · (646) 600-4838
3054 Godwin Terrace, Bronx, NY 10463
Kingsbridge

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
3 Bedrooms with gut renovations throughout, stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher washer & dryer in unit, exposed Brick, tons of sunlight!, bike Storage in the Building, only one block away from 1 train, Heat & Hot Water Included, Close to the best Shops, Parks, and Restaurants of Kingsbridge! Applicants should have GOOD credit and make 40 Xs the Monthly rent - or - have a Guarantor who has GOOD credit and makes 80 Xs the Monthly rent.  To view this and any other apartment active in the Bronx and in NY all call, text, email Gisela

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3054 Godwin Terrace have any available units?
3054 Godwin Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 3054 Godwin Terrace have?
Some of 3054 Godwin Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 Godwin Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Godwin Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Godwin Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Godwin Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 3054 Godwin Terrace offer parking?
No, 3054 Godwin Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3054 Godwin Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 Godwin Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Godwin Terrace have a pool?
No, 3054 Godwin Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Godwin Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3054 Godwin Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Godwin Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 Godwin Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Godwin Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Godwin Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
