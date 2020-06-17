3054 Godwin Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

3 Bedrooms with gut renovations throughout, stainless steel appliances including a Dishwasher washer & dryer in unit, exposed Brick, tons of sunlight!, bike Storage in the Building, only one block away from 1 train, Heat & Hot Water Included, Close to the best Shops, Parks, and Restaurants of Kingsbridge! Applicants should have GOOD credit and make 40 Xs the Monthly rent - or - have a Guarantor who has GOOD credit and makes 80 Xs the Monthly rent. To view this and any other apartment active in the Bronx and in NY all call, text, email Gisela



