Available for June 15th Move In. Virtual Tours Available.



Come home to a lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home on the second floor of a private 2 Family House located on Wickham Ave and Adee Street.



This upper floor unit features a king sized master bedroom with master bath and two full/queen sized bedrooms and a second bathroom.



The living room is spacious and sunny. Receives tons of natural light from the large windows and the skylight above.

Tenants are responsible for their gas, heat, and electric utilities. Landlord will provide Water.



Sorry no pets.



HOUSEHOLD ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE ABOVE $88K TO QUALIFY AND HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT! NO EXCEPTIONS!!!