2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!



Apartment A52 is a two-bedroom home featuring a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.



Ideally situated in the heart of Riverdale, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at Moss Cafe. Top off your night with dinner and or drinks at Metate Authentic. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with CTown Supermarket and CVS nearby. You will also come to love the proximity this building is set right near the Seton and Henry Hudson Park.For the last handful of years the Bronx has been an up and coming, more affordable solution to living in Manhattan. However that era is over, The Bronx is Now!



-Rent advertised is net effective one month free on a 12 month lease.



Equal Housing Opportunity



,Beautiful 2 Bedroom. Renovated Windowed Fully Equipped Kitchen. Dining Area and Spacious Living Room. Tree-lined Views from Each Room. Windowed Renovated Bathroom.



NOTE: One month fee for 1-year lease. NO FEE for 2-year lease



Henry Hudson Gardens Stands Alone as a Unique Beautiful Place to Call Home in Riverdale. A Live-in Super & Doorman Are Always There to Help. Enjoy the Convenience of a Private Parking Lot. Full Laundry Facility as Well. Only A Short Distance to All Express Transportation to Manhattan. A Few Short Blocks to Grocery Stores and Many Other Local Stores Along 235th and Johnson.



**Since Availability Changes on a Daily Basis, Some Details May Change Including Move-in Date, Finishes, Pictures, Etc. Please Call or Email for Exact Availability.