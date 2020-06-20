All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East

2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East · (646) 532-3221 ext. 121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East, Bronx, NY 10463
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-52 · Avail. now

$2,361

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free!

Apartment A52 is a two-bedroom home featuring a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout the unit.

Ideally situated in the heart of Riverdale, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at Moss Cafe. Top off your night with dinner and or drinks at Metate Authentic. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with CTown Supermarket and CVS nearby. You will also come to love the proximity this building is set right near the Seton and Henry Hudson Park.For the last handful of years the Bronx has been an up and coming, more affordable solution to living in Manhattan. However that era is over, The Bronx is Now!

-Rent advertised is net effective one month free on a 12 month lease.

Equal Housing Opportunity

,Beautiful 2 Bedroom. Renovated Windowed Fully Equipped Kitchen. Dining Area and Spacious Living Room. Tree-lined Views from Each Room. Windowed Renovated Bathroom.

NOTE: One month fee for 1-year lease. NO FEE for 2-year lease

Henry Hudson Gardens Stands Alone as a Unique Beautiful Place to Call Home in Riverdale. A Live-in Super & Doorman Are Always There to Help. Enjoy the Convenience of a Private Parking Lot. Full Laundry Facility as Well. Only A Short Distance to All Express Transportation to Manhattan. A Few Short Blocks to Grocery Stores and Many Other Local Stores Along 235th and Johnson.

**Since Availability Changes on a Daily Basis, Some Details May Change Including Move-in Date, Finishes, Pictures, Etc. Please Call or Email for Exact Availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have any available units?
2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East has a unit available for $2,361 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have?
Some of 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East does offer parking.
Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have a pool?
No, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have accessible units?
No, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2728 Henry Hudson Parkway East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity