Will not last. Virtual Tours Are Available.Come home to this cozy and fully renovated two bedroom unit in the heart of the Bronx's Little Italy! within walking distance to the famous Arthur Avenue Market and shopping district, The Bronx Zoo and the Bronx Botanical Garden.Apartment features include brand new wood floors, lots of light, new tile bathroom. Kitchen features custom craft cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.Master bedroom is queen size with and east facing. The second bedroom is full sized and west facing. Each bedroom has its own closet.Apartment is located on the 5th floor of a walk up building. LSA20344