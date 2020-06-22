All apartments in Bronx
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:11 PM

2358 GLEBE AVE.

2358 Glebe Avenue · (914) 469-8530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2358 Glebe Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462
Westchester Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new One bedroom apartment for rent in newly constructed walk-up apartment building. AVAILABLE NOW!!Apartment features include open-plan living and dining room, full tile bathroom, hardwood floors, large masters bedroom and balcony. Kitchen features include GE appliances, custom-crafted cabinetry, mica counter top, breakfast bar. Utilities are not included** Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and heat.Building features state of the art security system, laundry and parking. Located 35 minutes from midtown manhattan on the #6 train, minutes to major Highways, private/public schools and shopping.Showing by appointment only.HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE $60K AND MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!! 2 MONTHS SECURITY REQUIRED BY LANDLORD!!! LSA1278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have any available units?
2358 GLEBE AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
What amenities does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have?
Some of 2358 GLEBE AVE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 GLEBE AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2358 GLEBE AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 GLEBE AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 2358 GLEBE AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 2358 GLEBE AVE. does offer parking.
Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 GLEBE AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have a pool?
No, 2358 GLEBE AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2358 GLEBE AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 GLEBE AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 GLEBE AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 GLEBE AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
