2358 GLEBE AVE.

Brand new One bedroom apartment for rent in newly constructed walk-up apartment building. AVAILABLE NOW!!Apartment features include open-plan living and dining room, full tile bathroom, hardwood floors, large masters bedroom and balcony. Kitchen features include GE appliances, custom-crafted cabinetry, mica counter top, breakfast bar. Utilities are not included** Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and heat.Building features state of the art security system, laundry and parking. Located 35 minutes from midtown manhattan on the #6 train, minutes to major Highways, private/public schools and shopping.Showing by appointment only.HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST BE $60K AND MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!! 2 MONTHS SECURITY REQUIRED BY LANDLORD!!! LSA1278