2240 Quimby Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Amazing 1st floor- 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the uprising Castle Hill section of The Bronx. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, access to back yard and 1 parking spot in the drive way included. Utilities included: water. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Heat. Is not pet friendly nor smoking is allowed. Date Available: May 2020- Apt. $2,900/month rent. $2,900 security deposit required. Apt is a quick walk to the trains, buses, Restaurants, and shopping area. Feel free to text me at 9293127461 (Se Habla Español) Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.