All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 2240 Quimby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
2240 Quimby Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

2240 Quimby Ave

2240 Quimby Avenue · (929) 312-7461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2240 Quimby Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
Unionport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 1st floor- 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the uprising Castle Hill section of The Bronx. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, access to back yard and 1 parking spot in the drive way included. Utilities included: water. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Heat. Is not pet friendly nor smoking is allowed. Date Available: May 2020- Apt. $2,900/month rent. $2,900 security deposit required. Apt is a quick walk to the trains, buses, Restaurants, and shopping area. Feel free to text me at 9293127461 (Se Habla Español) Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Quimby Ave have any available units?
2240 Quimby Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2240 Quimby Ave have?
Some of 2240 Quimby Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Quimby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Quimby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Quimby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2240 Quimby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 2240 Quimby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Quimby Ave does offer parking.
Does 2240 Quimby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Quimby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Quimby Ave have a pool?
No, 2240 Quimby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Quimby Ave have accessible units?
No, 2240 Quimby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Quimby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Quimby Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 Quimby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2240 Quimby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2240 Quimby Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity