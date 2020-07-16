All apartments in Bronx
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

1171 Edison Avenue

1171 Edison Avenue · (917) 656-9039
Location

1171 Edison Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
3-BED, 2-BATH - Property Id: 279635

Well maintained 3 Family home in Pelham Bay neighborhood.

3-large bedrooms, 2-full baths, master bedroom (15 x 12) with walk-in closet and full bath. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Shared use of back yard. Tenant pays own gas and electric.
No pets, no smoking.
Must have strong work history, income over 100K and CREDIT 670+
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279635
Property Id 279635

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Edison Avenue have any available units?
1171 Edison Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1171 Edison Avenue have?
Some of 1171 Edison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Edison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Edison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Edison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1171 Edison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1171 Edison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1171 Edison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1171 Edison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Edison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Edison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1171 Edison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Edison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1171 Edison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Edison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 Edison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 Edison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1171 Edison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
