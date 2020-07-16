1171 Edison Avenue

Amenities
3-BED, 2-BATH - Property Id: 279635
Well maintained 3 Family home in Pelham Bay neighborhood.
3-large bedrooms, 2-full baths, master bedroom (15 x 12) with walk-in closet and full bath. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Shared use of back yard. Tenant pays own gas and electric.
No pets, no smoking.
Must have strong work history, income over 100K and CREDIT 670+
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279635
(RLNE5929908)