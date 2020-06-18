All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 1100 Grand Concourse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1100 Grand Concourse
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

1100 Grand Concourse

1100 Grand Concourse · (646) 397-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1100 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10456
Concourse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
If the current situation is keeping you homebound, this beautifully proportioned 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the landmarked Concourse Historic District will be a great place to hunker down and make the best of it.Youll be pleasantly surprised when you step into the epicenter of the apartment, a spacious foyer with a myriad of possible uses. Just ahead is a spacious living room and just to the left is a full dining room - with a dining counter/bar -and a windowed kitchen with a washer, dryer and dishwasher.To the right of the foyer is the private bedroom wing. There, a hallway leads to two bedrooms and deadends at the master bedroom which boasts double exposure windows and an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. This airy home offers 1,600 square feet of prewar character. Its high ceilings, generous closets and windows galore make this apartment a special gem that can take the edge off staying inside. And once we get the green liight, it will be a perfect place for entertaining family and friends. The building, a coop, is a pet friendly building blocks away from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Museum and the historic Andrew Freedman Home, now a popular artists hub. And whats more, its just a block from the D and B trains.This is a sublet requiring board approval. Please feel free to call Marianne Spraggins at 646 494 2854 for further information. montsky1413

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Grand Concourse have any available units?
1100 Grand Concourse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronx, NY.
Is 1100 Grand Concourse currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Grand Concourse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Grand Concourse pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Grand Concourse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1100 Grand Concourse offer parking?
No, 1100 Grand Concourse does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Grand Concourse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Grand Concourse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Grand Concourse have a pool?
No, 1100 Grand Concourse does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Grand Concourse have accessible units?
No, 1100 Grand Concourse does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Grand Concourse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Grand Concourse has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Grand Concourse have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Grand Concourse does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1100 Grand Concourse?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
The Ross
153 E 165th St
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue
Bronx, NY 10453
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity