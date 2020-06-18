1100 Grand Concourse

Amenities

If the current situation is keeping you homebound, this beautifully proportioned 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the landmarked Concourse Historic District will be a great place to hunker down and make the best of it.Youll be pleasantly surprised when you step into the epicenter of the apartment, a spacious foyer with a myriad of possible uses. Just ahead is a spacious living room and just to the left is a full dining room - with a dining counter/bar -and a windowed kitchen with a washer, dryer and dishwasher.To the right of the foyer is the private bedroom wing. There, a hallway leads to two bedrooms and deadends at the master bedroom which boasts double exposure windows and an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. This airy home offers 1,600 square feet of prewar character. Its high ceilings, generous closets and windows galore make this apartment a special gem that can take the edge off staying inside. And once we get the green liight, it will be a perfect place for entertaining family and friends. The building, a coop, is a pet friendly building blocks away from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Museum and the historic Andrew Freedman Home, now a popular artists hub. And whats more, its just a block from the D and B trains.This is a sublet requiring board approval. Please feel free to call Marianne Spraggins at 646 494 2854 for further information. montsky1413