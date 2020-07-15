109 Lighthouse

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Move into your 3.5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in brand new townhouse featuring, 9 foot Ceilings, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile in all Bathrooms, and Upgraded Moldings Throughout. Comes with Washer and Dryer, new appliances, BURGUNDY carpet throughout, closets in each bedroom and an open kitchen concept. You have your own assigned parking spot. And access to the Clubhouse. This house was built in 2016. The home is in a gated private community which features a Riverfront Esplanade and Spectacular Views of NYC Skyline. You're Minutes away from Parks and Attractions including The Bronx Zoo, The New York Botanical Garden, and Yankee Stadium. Call or text me for your private tour.