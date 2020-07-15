All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 109 Lighthouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
109 Lighthouse
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

109 Lighthouse

109 Lighthouse Ct · (718) 324-6060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Lighthouse Ct, Bronx, NY 10473
Clason Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Move into your 3.5 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in brand new townhouse featuring, 9 foot Ceilings, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Tile in all Bathrooms, and Upgraded Moldings Throughout. Comes with Washer and Dryer, new appliances, BURGUNDY carpet throughout, closets in each bedroom and an open kitchen concept. You have your own assigned parking spot. And access to the Clubhouse. This house was built in 2016. The home is in a gated private community which features a Riverfront Esplanade and Spectacular Views of NYC Skyline. You're Minutes away from Parks and Attractions including The Bronx Zoo, The New York Botanical Garden, and Yankee Stadium. Call or text me for your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Lighthouse have any available units?
109 Lighthouse has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Lighthouse have?
Some of 109 Lighthouse's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Lighthouse currently offering any rent specials?
109 Lighthouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Lighthouse pet-friendly?
No, 109 Lighthouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 109 Lighthouse offer parking?
Yes, 109 Lighthouse offers parking.
Does 109 Lighthouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Lighthouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Lighthouse have a pool?
No, 109 Lighthouse does not have a pool.
Does 109 Lighthouse have accessible units?
No, 109 Lighthouse does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Lighthouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Lighthouse has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Lighthouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Lighthouse does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 109 Lighthouse?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue
Bronx, NY 10452
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GaragesBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse VillageRiverdale
Pelham ParkwayPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity