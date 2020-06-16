1012 Kelly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage

The Polaris Team at Compass is excited to introduce you to The Kelly. A collection of 14 exquisitely crafted, luxury apartments in in the Foxhurst section fo the Bronx.



Building:

The Kelly is a 14 unit luxury new development in Central Foxhurst. The building was constructed in 2019 and includes a mix of one and two-bedroom rental apartments with balconies, terraces and views of the Manhattan skyline. Amenities in the building include an elevator, laundry room, bike storage, and a shared backyard with grill that's perfect for summer get togethers and mingling with your neighbors. Each apartment is flooded with light, has an open floor plan, centralized heating and cooling, stainless appliances and an over sized bathroom.



Neighborhood:

Located in the middle of the Foxhurst neighborhood in the Bronx, The Kelly is surrounded by large leafy parks, several transit lines, and commercial entities, making it an ideal location for your next home. The building is serviced by the 2, 5, 6 trains that will get you to Grand Central Station within 30 minutes and Times Square within 40 minutes. The area is also serviced by the BX 4, 6, 17, 19 and 38 bus lines.



Neighborhood amenities include Bill Rainey Park, Concrete Plant Park and the Southern Boulevard shopping corridor. The building itself is located within a 3 minute walk to the Intervale Avenue subway stop (2,5 train) and within 5 minutes of the local grocery store, pharmacy and several different restaurants.



Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJj9ctS5HJ0



Application:

Owner is looking for 650+ credit score, 40x rent. Rental application is quick and easy and completed online. There is a one time fee of $19.95 for the rental application and all adults (18+) residing in the apartment will have to fill out the application.



** Please note the images are examples of the finishes found in each apartment. The images above may or may not be of the subject apartment but will represent the finises of the apartment.