All apartments in Bronx
Find more places like 1012 Kelly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bronx, NY
/
1012 Kelly Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

1012 Kelly Street

1012 Kelly Street · (347) 703-6225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bronx
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1012 Kelly Street, Bronx, NY 10459
Foxhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
The Polaris Team at Compass is excited to introduce you to The Kelly. A collection of 14 exquisitely crafted, luxury apartments in in the Foxhurst section fo the Bronx.

Building:
The Kelly is a 14 unit luxury new development in Central Foxhurst. The building was constructed in 2019 and includes a mix of one and two-bedroom rental apartments with balconies, terraces and views of the Manhattan skyline. Amenities in the building include an elevator, laundry room, bike storage, and a shared backyard with grill that's perfect for summer get togethers and mingling with your neighbors. Each apartment is flooded with light, has an open floor plan, centralized heating and cooling, stainless appliances and an over sized bathroom.

Neighborhood:
Located in the middle of the Foxhurst neighborhood in the Bronx, The Kelly is surrounded by large leafy parks, several transit lines, and commercial entities, making it an ideal location for your next home. The building is serviced by the 2, 5, 6 trains that will get you to Grand Central Station within 30 minutes and Times Square within 40 minutes. The area is also serviced by the BX 4, 6, 17, 19 and 38 bus lines.

Neighborhood amenities include Bill Rainey Park, Concrete Plant Park and the Southern Boulevard shopping corridor. The building itself is located within a 3 minute walk to the Intervale Avenue subway stop (2,5 train) and within 5 minutes of the local grocery store, pharmacy and several different restaurants.

Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJj9ctS5HJ0

Application:
Owner is looking for 650+ credit score, 40x rent. Rental application is quick and easy and completed online. There is a one time fee of $19.95 for the rental application and all adults (18+) residing in the apartment will have to fill out the application.

** Please note the images are examples of the finishes found in each apartment. The images above may or may not be of the subject apartment but will represent the finises of the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Kelly Street have any available units?
1012 Kelly Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Kelly Street have?
Some of 1012 Kelly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Kelly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Kelly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Kelly Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Kelly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronx.
Does 1012 Kelly Street offer parking?
No, 1012 Kelly Street does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Kelly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Kelly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Kelly Street have a pool?
No, 1012 Kelly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Kelly Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 Kelly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Kelly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Kelly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Kelly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Kelly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1012 Kelly Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY 10469
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue
Bronx, NY 10451
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue
Bronx, NY 10462
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave
Bronx, NY 10468
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse
Bronx, NY 10457

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 Bedrooms
Bronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with Parking
Bronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Yonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse Village
HighbridgePelham Parkway
Morris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint VincentFordham University
CUNY Bronx Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity