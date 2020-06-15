All apartments in Albany
57 O Connell Street

57 O'connell Street · (516) 277-6864
Location

57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY 12209
Delaware Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
media room
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.Downstairs living room, renovated full bathroom , office space . Upstairs two bedrooms and full bathroom. Private fenced yard with the playground on city lot. Close to shopping , bus lines, school, library and movie theater.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/albany-ny?lid=12024524

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5404020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 O Connell Street have any available units?
57 O Connell Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 O Connell Street have?
Some of 57 O Connell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 O Connell Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 O Connell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 O Connell Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 O Connell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 57 O Connell Street offer parking?
No, 57 O Connell Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 O Connell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 O Connell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 O Connell Street have a pool?
No, 57 O Connell Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 O Connell Street have accessible units?
No, 57 O Connell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 O Connell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 O Connell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
