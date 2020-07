Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room online portal cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly coffee bar e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby

Welcome home to Alexander at Patroon Creek. Our modern floor plans offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with a variety of layouts. Boasting an exclusive amenity package and mixing touches of luxury with functional features, our pet-friendly community creates a delightful atmosphere. Located just off I-90 and NY-85, on Patroon Creek Blvd., our residents enjoy easy access to everything in Albany, NY. Check-out our 3D tours and feel free to give us a call to learn more details!