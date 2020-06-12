Apartment List
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Campus Area
39 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Albany
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
27 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1148 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
535 KENWOOD AV
535 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained ranch style duplex in a super convenient location. This unit features hard wood floors, 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and good sized kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
1524 HAMPTON PLACE BLVD
1524 Hampton Place Boulevard, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very quit, secure and sought after Hampton Place Condo Development. Located on Williams Rd. across from HVCC. Wood buring fireplace and oversized balcony. 2nd floor unit with private entrance. Full size washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1314 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
SoHo
18 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
5 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
934 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Northside
12 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
1001 BRUNSWICK MEADOW WAY
1001 Brunswick Meadows Way, Rensselaer County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Stockade
1 Unit Available
301 Green Street, #116
301 Green Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1230 sqft
The new Window Factory Lofts an example of Intelligent Urbanism at its finest offers 1230sqft, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, secure off street parking, concrete radiant floors, washer & dryer in each unit, central air, ceiling

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Stockade
1 Unit Available
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Albany rents held steady over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
    • Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

