Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY with pool

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Results within 1 mile of Albany
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,274
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
22 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,145
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,135
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,330
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 TAYMOR TR
7 Taymor Trail, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
61 PARKER RD
61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
40 SANTANONI DR
40 Santanoni Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful new luxury apartment community- Maintenance free! Offering 1st Fl 1506 sqft Condo Style units available. Quartz/Granite, SS appliances, Ceramic Tile in bathrooms, Kitchen Cabinets with Crown Molding, spacious closest's, balconies.

July 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Albany rent trends were flat over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $891 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in New York, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,519; of the 10 largest New York cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with New York experiencing the fastest decline (-1.6%).
    • Schenectady, Troy, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.4%, 2.1%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

