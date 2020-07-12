Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.




Last updated July 8 at 05:18pm
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.




Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.



Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Hollow
91 Columbia Street - 3F
91 Columbia St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$625
695 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/1aea0540fb schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/1aea0540fb This one bedroom is located on the top floor of a four story building, in the downtown business district.



Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
180 Western Ave
180 Western Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Albany. Walking distance to Washington Park and Lark Street. Walking distance to Albany Med, and close to government buildings, University of Albany, or College of St. Rose.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.



Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.



Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.



Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.



Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
New Scotland
317 New Scotland Ave Apt. B - 1
317 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Be a stone's throw away from the New Scotland Ave Commercial Strip with popular restaurants like Novana, the Ale & Oyster, Sake Cafe, Tipsy Moose, The Fountain, Graney's and more. Also walking distance to Saint Peter's or Albany Med.



Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
89 North Allen Street - 5
89 N Allen St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
Enjoy living in the heart of Pine Hills, a quiet Albany, N.Y., residential retreat conveniently located blocks from the city's downtown business district.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St 201
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927 Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to
Results within 1 mile of Albany




Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,128
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.



Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:...........
Results within 5 miles of Albany




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,274
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.




Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.




Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.




Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 Carman Rd
3728 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$885
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom (Second Floor) - Property Id: 312482 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 3728 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 1 Rental Type:.....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Albany, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

