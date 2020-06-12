62 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Campus Area
38 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
South End
1 Unit Available
57 CATHERINE ST
57 Catherine Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
First Floor Unit in 2-Family Home. Recently Remodeled. 2 Bedrooms. Updated Bathroom. New Wood Laminate Floors. Fresh Paint. Open Kitchen with full size appliances. Gas Range. Excellent Condition. Separate Meters. Nicely finished.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
47 S LAKE AV
47 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry.

1 of 14

Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
8 CUYLER AV
8 Cuyler Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious first floor unit! Large living room, dining room, kitchen with appliances (stove/oven/dishwasher/refrigerator). Laundry on premises. Fenced private backyard with new deck for entertaining. Walk to restaurants, shops, bus line. Available 4.1.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1047 BROADWAY
1047 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Construction! Be the First to live in these New 2 Bdrm Apartments. Spacious Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters& Tile Floors.2 Good Size Bedrooms and bath. Central A/C. Laundry in building.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
16 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1148 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
27 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
427 KENWOOD AV
427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
37 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
37 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
45 Cottage Street Apt. 1B
45 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
53 Cottage Street Apt.1B
53 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with newly renovated kitchen! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
54 Cottage Street Apt. 1C
54 Cottage Street, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Large 2 bedroom with brand new renovated kitchen!! Includes: heat, hot water, cooking gas and even electric! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Lots of closets Fitness center On the bus line Off street parking Laundry on site No Pets!

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Albany rents held steady over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
    • Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

