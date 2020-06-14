Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Albany renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sheridan Hollow
1 Unit Available
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West End
1 Unit Available
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
71 CHESTNUT ST
71 Chestnut Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
One-bedroom apartment located in traditional Center Square brick apartment building. One block from Empire State Plaza. Plenty of character with raised panel wainscoting in Living Room, cast iron radiators and tall ceilings. Hardwood Floors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
256 STATE ST
256 State Street, Albany, NY
Studio
$775
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio apartment one block from Empire State Plaza. Hardwood Floors. Freshly painted. Raised panel wainscoting, tall ceilings, wide trim & tall baseboards. Gas 0ven, Fridge, Gas Heat, HW owner furnishes. Tenant pays own electric.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
175 JAY ST
175 Jay Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$785
Located in the heart of Center Square blocks away from Lark street Washington Park Empire State Plaza and more! Slide away bed Large east facing Studio apartment with heat hot water and electric included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
483 State St. #3
483 State St, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1000 sqft
- Amazing Bay Window overlooking Washington Park! - Cat friendly Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
483 State St. #5
483 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Multi-family building Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
485 State St. #1
485 State St, Albany, NY
Studio
$850
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Multi-family building Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
30 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Albany, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Albany renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

