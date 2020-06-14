52 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Campus Area
35 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW! Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park South
1 Unit Available
572 Madison Avenue Unit 1
572 Madison Ave, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MUST SEE STUNNING 1BR UNIT W/ HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED - Gorgeous bright and sunny 1st floor unit located across from Washington Park. Unit is drenched in sunlight and includes heat and hotwater. (RLNE5829340)

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Albany
1 Unit Available
50 S Pearl St
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
100 sqft
Open Your Restaurant Today! 50 South Eatery! - Property Id: 231636 Be a part of 50 South Eatery TODAY! Open spaces available in our newly opened eatery in the heart of Downtown Albany.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
538 MYRTLE AV
538 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Close to Albany Med and Albany Law School! This apartment has everything you need to make living in Albany comfortable. It has a large living room/dining room combination conveniently located off of the kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
71 CHESTNUT ST
71 Chestnut Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
One-bedroom apartment located in traditional Center Square brick apartment building. One block from Empire State Plaza. Plenty of character with raised panel wainscoting in Living Room, cast iron radiators and tall ceilings. Hardwood Floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
175 JAY ST
175 Jay Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$785
Located in the heart of Center Square blocks away from Lark street Washington Park Empire State Plaza and more! Slide away bed Large east facing Studio apartment with heat hot water and electric included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
363 Madison Avenue - #3
363 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious one bedroom top floor unit in brick brownstone walking distance to Capital buildings and Lark Street. Great location, street parking, no laundry, though there is both a bus line and a laundromat a block away.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
483 State St. #3
483 State St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1000 sqft
- Amazing Bay Window overlooking Washington Park! - Cat friendly Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Arbor Hill
1 Unit Available
202 N. Pearl St. #Basement
202 N Pearl St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Multi-family building Multi-family building

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
483 State St. #5
483 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
Multi-family building Check out our other listings here: https://qualityaffordablecityhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Results within 1 mile of Albany
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
22 HIGH ST
22 High Street, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Spacious 1-bedroom apartment in recently upgraded one level building located in private wooded area. Nicely finished with laminate floors & fresh paint. Open Kitchen includes Gas Range and Refrigerator. Solid surface countertops and breakfast bar.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
799 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
725 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3736 Carman Road #1
3736 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269375 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $875 Town:................... 3736 CARMAN RD #1GUILDERLAND School District:.....

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Albany rents held steady over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
    • Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

