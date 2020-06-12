Apartment List
/
NY
/
albany
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 6 at 06:10pm
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheridan Hollow
1 Unit Available
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
467 Washington Ave
467 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedroom Single Family House FOR RENT - 467 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12206 $1395.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
555 Myrtle Ave
555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840 Stunning 4+ Bedroom House This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Center Square
1 Unit Available
41 DOVE ST
41 Dove Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully renovated TownHome in desirable Center Square neighborhood. Laundry on 1st Floor. Luxurious Master Suite (Flat Screen Tv, Whirlpool, Glass Shower), Guest Bedroom, and Office/Nursery along with guest bath and sun room on 2nd floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
391 WASHINGTON AV
391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet included. Tenants pay their own Electric.
Results within 1 mile of Albany

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor
53 2nd Ave, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 291450 Come check out this very spacious 3 bedroom one bath in a quiet neighborhood in Rensselaer, Water sewer and trash is included you pay heat and
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
27 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
620 Clipper Road
620 Clapper Road, Albany County, NY
Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Albany rents held steady over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
    • Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Albany 1 BedroomsAlbany 2 BedroomsAlbany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlbany 3 BedroomsAlbany Accessible Apartments
    Albany Apartments with BalconyAlbany Apartments with GarageAlbany Apartments with GymAlbany Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlbany Apartments with Parking
    Albany Apartments with PoolAlbany Apartments with Washer-DryerAlbany Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbany Furnished ApartmentsAlbany Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Saratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
    Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NY
    Catskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    The College of Saint RoseSUNY at Albany
    Albany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Schenectady County Community College