Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Albany, NY

Last updated June 6 at 06:10pm
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1047 BROADWAY
1047 Broadway, Rensselaer, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Construction! Be the First to live in these New 2 Bdrm Apartments. Spacious Kitchen features SS Appliances, Granite Counters& Tile Floors.2 Good Size Bedrooms and bath. Central A/C. Laundry in building.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
SoHo
19 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Albany rents held steady over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $890 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in New York for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,543; of the 10 largest cities in New York that we have data for, Cohoes and Syracuse, where two-bedrooms go for $1,024 and $838, are the two other major cities in the state besides Albany to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.0% and -0.3%).
    • Troy, Schenectady, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 2.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Albany.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

