Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Albany, NY with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
35 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Delaware Avenue
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
504 Morris St.
504 Morris Street, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Wood Floors, Washer & Dryer Shared Back Yard Rent: $995.00 Pay Your Own Utilities For showings GO TO OUR WEBSITE WWW.518RENTER.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
166 Washington Ave
166 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
800 sqft
(25 yrs of age or older ONLY) NON- SMOKING..Brownstone in "Center Square". Shops, restaurants/night life.NEAR Albany Med, State Offices, The EGG, The Empire State Plaza. Short drive to Saratoga and Lake George 5 Mins to Palace theater/Times Union.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
THIS IS A DUPLEX, 2 FAMILY THIS UNIT IS ON THE UPPER FLOOR WE TAKE SECTION 8 AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
547 Hamilton St
547 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Great location! Small Pets welcome! Washer and dryer in unit! Application, driver's license and proof of income required. First month rent and security due upon signing a 1 year lease Section 8 Accepted.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beverwyck
347 Manning Blvd
347 Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1232 sqft
4 bedroom single family house Albany NY - 347 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 $1,795.00 A Month Pay your own utilities (water,electric,gas,trash removal) You will be responsible to maintain only your side of yard back of house.

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Central Avenue
391 WASHINGTON AV
391 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Updated 3 bedroom 5 room apartment right across the street from the Albany downtown campus. Huge living room. New Kitchen! Heat, trash, and internet wifi, water, gas included. Tenants pay their own Electric.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$550
2000 sqft
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hills
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hill
593 3rd St
593 Third Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West Hill - Property Id: 170099 Great condition 3 bedroom large flat with backyard fenced in. Washer and dryer in basement Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Hill
187 N. Lake Ave
187 North Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
187 N. Lake Ave - 1 Available 08/01/20 - Brand New Apartment! Marble Finishes, Stainless steel appliances & hardwood floors Marketing DescriptionNewly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available August 1st.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St 201
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 07/15/20 Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927 Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to
Results within 1 mile of Albany

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:...........
Results within 5 miles of Albany
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,278
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,763
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,587
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Greenbush Station
737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1200 sqft
Small-town living in historic East Greenbush. Within minutes of downtown Albany. Nearby public parks, landscaped grounds, and a picnic area. Interiors feature hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

July 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Albany rent trends were flat over the past month

Albany rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $891 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,097 for a two-bedroom. Albany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in New York

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Albany over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in New York, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, New York is the most expensive of all New York's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,519; of the 10 largest New York cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with New York experiencing the fastest decline (-1.6%).
    • Schenectady, Troy, and Rochester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.4%, 2.1%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Albany, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Albany is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $1,097 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Albany fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

